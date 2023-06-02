ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The ramp from westbound Interstate 64 to southbound Interstate 270 will be closed this weekend to accommodate maintenance work.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said the ramp will be shut down at 9 p.m. Friday and reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.
MoDOT said work crews plan to make pavement and guardrail repairs and to paint the ramp bridge.
Mark Schlinkmann
Mark Schlinkmann is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
