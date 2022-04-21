Residents at St. Louis homeless encampments given 10 days to vacate

ST. LOUIS — Residents at four homeless encampments were put on notice by St. Louis officials on Thursday that they must vacate the sites within 10 days.

Orange flyers were posted at tent encampments by the riverfront and under the Interstate 44 overpass near Cole Street on Thursday evening, noting a deadline of May 2. The notices said shelter and housing options will be offered to occupants, along with a secure place to store personal belongings.

In recent days, Department of Human Services employees have visited the encampments to offer resources, bus passes and housing options, and the agency will continue to do so over the next 10 days.

Trina Scott, 43, said she had been staying at the encampment by the riverfront for five or six months. She didn't know where she would go next. She estimated that about 20 people have been staying there.

Not everyone is willing to stay in shelters, which often require people to leave early in the morning and return in the evening. That can conflict with work hours, she said.

"Those shelters have so many rules," Scott said. "They treat us like kids."

City officials previously warned those at the encampment about messy conditions, and residents worked to clean it up, Scott said.

She thinks the residents aren't bothering anyone. "We enjoy being together," she said.

