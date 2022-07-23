 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sinkhole forces Southhampton restaurant to close temporarily

ST. LOUIS — A sinkhole on Macklind Avenue forced The Mack, a bar in south St. Louis' Southhampton neighborhood, to close Friday.

The street in front of the restaurant collapsed around 4:30 p.m. that day, said Mack owner Michael Trumper.

"Everybody went to take a picture of it," he said. 

Holes in a water main pipe running under the road leaked water unnoticed until the ground was weak enough to collapse, said a city water division worker.

The Mack's access to water was cut off, Trumper said, which meant the restrooms had to be closed and dishes couldn't be cleaned.

The water division replaced the broken pipes and filled in the hole. The Mack plans to reopen its bar Saturday night and kitchen Sunday, Trumper said. 

