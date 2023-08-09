ST. LOUIS — Nine years after a Ferguson police officer fatally shot and killed Michael Brown Jr., his family commemorated his memory during a social justice town hall hosted by the Progressive National Baptist Convention in downtown on Wednesday.

Clad in matching T-shirts that noted Brown’s name would not be forgotten, his family sat and listened to panelists discuss how to increase civic engagement to improve voting access, and mobilize for the passage of effective and fair gun violence, education and health care legislation.

Leaders of justice organizations serving as panelists discussed the importance of improving the lives of Black people socially, economically and politically. That call was renewed after the police killing of Brown on Aug. 9, 2014, ignited the most recent civil rights movement. Brown’s father thanked the justice leaders for their work and for honoring his son.

"He (Michael Brown Jr.) was well recognized in the conversation today," said Michael Brown Sr. "I just don't want people to forget. Humanize him, don't demonize."

Thousands of people from around the world poured out into the streets of Ferguson for months, protesting against police brutality after former Ferguson Officer Darren Wilson fatally shot Michael Brown Jr. The uprising triggered an ongoing federal monitor and investigation into Ferguson’s police department, and a continued fight in Ferguson and the St. Louis community for economic and criminal justice.

Nine years later, thousands traveled to downtown St. Louis this week for the annual session of The Progressive National Baptist Convention, which through Black Christian clergy advocates for civil rights through public policy. This week, they sought to differentiate themselves from predominantly white right-wing evangelicals, whom they say co-opted the monogamous perspective of Christianity.

"They baptize bigotry in the name of Jesus as they push neo-fascism, and neo-fascism is waging war on democracy," said the Rev. Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III on Wednesday, who took over for the Rev. Jesse Jackson as the national leader of the Rainbow-PUSH coalition. "We are determined to make America great, finally."

Though social justice is now a common buzzword, PNBC and its leaders noted the concept is embedded in their roots and mission. Founded in the midst of the civil rights movement of the 1960s, its most notable member was Martin Luther King Jr. Together, they helped pass historic legislation that bans racial discrimination in voting and housing. Today, the organization’s leaders say improving advocacy to increase equality and fairness in health care, education and employment is the only way to improve the growing gun violence crisis in St. Louis and the rest of the country.

"We need more jobs, we need better schools, we need better-funded teachers," said the Rev. Dr. William Francois II, co-chair of PNBC’s social justice commission. "We have political priorities that aren’t limited to who people sleep with and policing what women do with their bodies."

Though Wilson was acquitted of any wrongdoing by the courts for killing Michael Brown Jr., his family continues to fight for justice. On Wednesday, with the help of nationally acclaimed attorneys, they filed briefs before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) requesting a hearing. They allege several government agencies, from Ferguson to the federal government, failed to follow proper procedure to investigate, prosecute and punish for Michael Brown Jr.'s killing.

But honoring his legacy is more than just fighting for a proper investigation — just like Wednesday’s town hall, Michael Brown Jr.’s family wants to advocate for people to have better lives. Throughout the year they attend similar events and have even founded their own justice-centered nonprofits dedicated to helping those impacted by trauma.

