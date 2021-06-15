Southwest Airlines says it is 'resuming normal operations' after technical issues

Jason Goran, another passenger who was traveling from San Diego, California, to Houston, said he sat on the plane for two hours because of the weather system outage.

"@SouthwestAir captain said we can't take off because weather system for entire company is down?" Goran tweeted during the ordeal.

Goran said the flight was scheduled to take off at 5:50 p.m. PT. By the time he spoke with CNN, it was 8:17 p.m. PT.

"It feels like we are about to take off," he said at the time. "They called us back to the plane but we haven't pushed back yet."

Patrick Miller said after boarding his flight from Phoenix to Portland, Oregon, passengers had to deplane and then reboard. "From boarding to deplaning, it (took) two hours," Miller told CNN.

He also tweeted about his delay, saying "Lots of hate being thrown at @SouthwestAir right now, but my flight attendants have been giving out water and people are allowed to deplane."

People were losing their patience because of the delay, he said.