St. Charles police arrest 17 people during Friday night protest

St. Charles police arrested 17 people for failing to disperse during a protest Friday night.

The protest started at about 7:30 p.m. at the Streets of St. Charles, an entertainment development on the south side of Interstate 70 at Fifth Street. The protest continued onto the westbound traffic lanes of the interstate, and those lanes were closed for about one hour.

The march was organized by the local activist group "Expect US" and was named the "Good Trouble" protest in honor of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.

St. Charles police said on their Facebook page that the “protesters refused to discuss their intended route or the safety concerns brought forth by officers. Endangering the safety of our community are not among the rights granted by the First Amendment.”

Police said they gave protestors several orders to disperse around 9 p.m.

One protestor was treated and released for a minor hand injury, police said. No officers were hurt and no property was damaged, they said.

“The St. Charles Police Department is committed to protecting the rights of citizens to protest peacefully while at the same time protecting the individual rights of its citizens and businesses,” they wrote.