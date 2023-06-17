Saturday's air quality in St. Louis is forecast to reach levels that are unhealthy for sensitive individuals as the recent run of poor air quality in the region as well as in large swaths of the United States and Canada continues due to Canadian wildfires.

The elderly, children, those with heart conditions as well as people with lung conditions such as asthma, chronic bronchitis and emphysema should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Ozone levels were unhealthy for sensitive individuals just once in 2022, as measured at the Blair Street air monitoring station in north St. Louis' Hyde Park neighborhood. This year, however, it's been a different story. Saturday would be the 10th day reaching that threshold in 2023. One of those days, June 6, reached numbers deemed by the EPA to be unhealthy for all.

The air quality index runs from zero to 500. The higher the number, the worse the air quality. That range is broken down into six color-coded categories. Green or yellow — in the zero to 100 range — the air is pretty clear. Once it gets up to orange (101-150), as is forecast Saturday, the air quality could be a concern for sensitive groups. Beyond 151 the air is unhealthy for all.

The cause is smoke drifting southward from Canadian wildfires. On Wednesday, St. Paul, Minnesota, reported air quality that was “near the worst” on record for the Twin Cities, according to a state meteorologist. The index hit 256, nearly 100 points higher than the worst day in St. Louis this year.

Ozone is naturally present in the upper atmosphere, shielding us from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays, according to the EPA. But ozone near the ground comes into play when pollutants react chemically in sunlight. Ozone pollution is more likely to form during warmer months.

For real-time air quality levels and forecasts, check airnow.gov.