St. Louis aldermanic president’s son’s truck stolen in front of their home

ST. LOUIS — Someone stole a pickup truck belonging to St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed’s son in front of their house in Compton Heights early Saturday morning.

Reed’s spokeswoman, Mary Goodman, said a surveillance camera caught the sound of broken glass just before 4 a.m., and another camera caught the truck moving out of place around 6 a.m. The headlights of another car pulled up alongside it.

The family isn’t sure if the thief or thieves broke the window of the dark blue 2003 Dodge Ram truck and then returned to steal it.

The son, who is in his early 20s, saved up his money for the vehicle and is obviously very upset, as is Reed, said Goodman.

This isn’t the first time the family has experienced crime outside their home, on Russell Boulevard near South Grand Boulevard. Reed’s campaign SUV was stolen from their house in 2014 and 2012.

And within the last couple of years, a motorcycle was stolen in front of the home and a son was held up at gunpoint in front of the house, though Goodman thought Reed’s other son was the victim.

The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.