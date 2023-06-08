ST. LOUIS — The city, county and every other circuit court in the state have until the end of Thursday to adhere to a constitutional deadline and expunge low-level marijuana charges from the criminal records of tens of thousands of people — a change more than half of Missouri voters supported in a historic vote last year.

It’s a daunting task. Since recreational marijuana sales became legal in February, the St. Louis City Court announced a review of more than 20,000 cases to be considered for expungement. Some 5,000 of those have already been evaluated and deemed ineligible, often because people charged with misdemeanor or felony marijuana possession also face charges for violent felonies, said Joel Currier, the court’s chief communication officer.

As of Wednesday, the city’s court had cleared the records of more than 200 marijuana cases; in St. Louis County, the 21st Judicial District had expunged more than 1,000 cases. This is the first step in a statewide effort to eliminate criminal records specifically for marijuana, which has boosted the state’s economy since legalization.

“It’s a really extensive process they have to go through,” said Currier. Staff is reviewing digitized case files, while archived paper cases from before 2010 still sit in boxes. “They are going as fast as they can with the manpower they have.”

While the deadline for misdemeanor cases is June 8, there is no penalty for not meeting it. Courts have been processing both misdemeanor and felony cases, and will continue, officials said. The deadline for felony marijuana charges is December 8.

Elad Gross, a civil rights attorney, has participated in expungement clinics where he says attendees often reiterate that prior marijuana convictions have prevented them from securing housing and jobs.

“Having a fair justice system, in helping those reintegrate into society in the right way is an important part of the justice system, or at least it should be,” said Gross.

“When you shut people out who could be very productive because of petty small crimes or a felony they’ve already paid the price for, that’s not helping anybody,” he said.

As of June 7, marijuana expungements in St. Louis city and county make up less than 3% of about 46,000 marijuana expungements across Missouri. That low percentage for St. Louis, which has the highest percentage of Black people in the state, has caught the attention of justice organizations, such as the St. Louis NAACP, which advocated for Amendment 3.

Across the country, Black people are arrested for marijuana possession more than any other race. Efforts from local politicians and prosecutors to decriminalize marijuana preceded the legalization of recreational marijuana in the Show-Me state.

Logistical hurdles remain. For example, courts aren’t sure exactly how far back case reviews should reach.

Courts are also searching for resources to get through the stacks of cases. Tasked with reviewing each marijuana-related case, St. Louis city and county courts leaned on the state for funding. The city received a grant for $140,000 and the county received a grant for $34,000 and allocated money to hire clerks, mostly retirees, according to representatives for both courts.

Statewide, the Department of Corrections estimated 27 people incarcerated on felony marijuana charges should have been freed under Amendment 3, and 565 people on probation or parole qualify to be released from its supervision. However, Missouri’s DOC said it did not know how many people, if any, have been affected so far.

State Sen. Karla May said she was met with the similar confusion when trying to aid a constituent on probation for a marijuana charge. Gross joined May and State Rep. LaKeySha Bosley last month to host an expungement clinic at St. Louis County Community College, which helped about 200 people navigate the expungement process.

“It was worth it because they needed to start a new lease on life,” said May. “We have to reform our criminal justice system.”

May and Bosley helped craft and pass a state law set to go into affect in August designed to aid the process by eliminating fees for all expungements and other revisions.

Legal Missouri was the primary organization that led the state’s legalization of marijuana, and its campaign manager, John Payne, says they continue to watch the implementation of Amendment 3.

“Getting close to 50,000 expungements processed—that’s tremendous, and I think we will get past 100,000 by the time it’s all said and done,” said Payne.