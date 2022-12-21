 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis Art Museum to close on Thursday because of weather

1904 World’s Fair sites

The St. Louis Art Museum in Forest Park, shown in a 2020 file photo. 

 

Because of the forecast of snow and freezing temperatures, the St. Louis Art Museum will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, a spokesman said.

Visitors with tickets that day to the exhibition "Global Threads" will receive refunds through MetroTix.

"Global Threads" runs through Jan. 8.

Local officials suggest residents avoid travel on Thursday. 

