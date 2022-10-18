St. Louis County overpaid up to $6 million to Brentwood in sales taxes, city says

BRENTWOOD — A clerical error led St. Louis County to send as much as $6 million extra in sales tax proceeds to the city of Brentwood over the past several months, city and county officials said this week.

The city said it realized the overpayments and contacted the county months ago. The county denied there was a problem, city officials said, until Friday, when it acknowledged the mistake and informed Brentwood it wanted the money back.

The news rang alarm bells in other county municipalities, concerned there could be other errors.

"In my 22 years as an elected official, I haven’t seen anything of this magnitude," said Pat Kelly, a former Brentwood mayor who now runs the Municipal League of Metropolitan St. Louis. Kelly said he had received calls from a handful of cities who heard about the discrepancy in Brentwood and were concerned.

The problem is rooted in the county's 1% sales tax. The revenue is shared by the county and 88 municipalities under a state-prescribed formula that sees retail giants like Brentwood send cash to other cities and the county's unincorporated area. Retailers collect the tax and send it to the Missouri Department of Revenue. The state sends the proceeds to the county, which calculates how much to send to cities each month.

But sometime in the past several months, a computer coding error got into the formula at the county, said county Director of Administration Karen Aroesty. Her department oversees the fiscal management and treasurer’s offices, which handle disbursements of tax revenue to municipalities.

Each municipality in the data system, managed by a St. Louis-based government agency called REJIS, is identified by a unique code. Brentwood’s somehow got written over with an incorrect code, Aroesty said. Aroesty said her department is working with the treasurer’s office to find out more.

“I’m not interested in assigning blame,” Aroesty said. “I’m grateful I have staff who know how to take the process to the next step.”

Staff in the treasurer’s office checked disbursements to the 87 other municipalities and didn’t find any errors, she said.

The county didn’t yet have an estimate of the amount Brentwood owes. Brentwood said it was between $2 million to $6 million, hasn't spent the money, and won't have a problem paying it back.

Kelly, the Municipal League chief, said slight errors in allocations of sales tax revenues can happen month to month, if a business files a late report or puts down an incorrect address. But those issues are usually quickly resolved.

Kelly said municipalities need to push the county to show its books and explain what led to the error.

"I’m not going to pass any judgement but I think we just need to see the actual documentation on that," he said.

Brentwood Mayor Dave Dimmit said he plans to outline the situation for other cities Thursday at a Municipal League executive meeting in case they want to double check their proceeds from the county's 1-cent sales tax.

And he said the city, once the county declares how much it over paid, will review the figure a second time before remitting the money.

"The good news is that the county has finally acknowledged the problem," Dimmit said. "The bad news, is that I have little confidence in whatever number they will give us to pay back."

Dimmit and City Administrator Bola Akande said Tuesday that city staff contacted the county and the Missouri Department of Revenue in June after the sudden jump in proceeds.

Aroesty denied hearing anything from the city until Friday.

The county first learned of the problem from the state revenue department on Sept. 27, Aroesty said. Staff in the county treasury office began looking at the problem. The county heard from Brentwood officials for the first time on Friday, Oct. 14, and they’ve been communicating since, Aroesty said.

Brentwood has been getting outsize payments since June, according to figures discussed by Brentwood aldermen at a public meeting Monday night.

Before the error hit, Brentwood had been getting between $200,000 and $800,000 each month. Then, in June, it received May proceeds totaling about $2.1 million, according to an analysis by Dan Cook, an attorney with a firm retained by Brentwood in past years to review its sales tax proceeds.

The city has received between $1.3 million and $1.9 million each month since.

Cook suggested the city push to access the county's calculations behind its sales tax distribution. Akande said Tuesday the city would ask for "full visibility."

"I think it would be beneficial to everyone to have something like that," she said.