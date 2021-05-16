 Skip to main content
St. Louis firefighters free man trapped in I-70 wreck
According to witness Tasha Dannis, the man's car left the Interstate 70 at a high rate of speed and struck another car and a tractor trailer. Dannis and others rushed to his car and broke windows to reach the man. "I climbed in and held his head up," she said, awaiting emergency workers. "I held his head so he wouldn't look down and focus on the pain. The good news is everybody is alive."

Firefighters extricate accident victim off Interstate 70

St. Louis firefighters work to extricate a man trapped in his car after an auto accident on the Carrie Avenue off-ramp off Interstate 70 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
