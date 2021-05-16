St. Louis firefighters free man trapped in I-70 wreck

According to witness Tasha Dannis, the man's car left the Interstate 70 at a high rate of speed and struck another car and a tractor trailer. Dannis and others rushed to his car and broke windows to reach the man. "I climbed in and held his head up," she said, awaiting emergency workers. "I held his head so he wouldn't look down and focus on the pain. The good news is everybody is alive."
State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.
Robert Cohen
Robert Cohen is a photographer at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.