St. Louis man charged in triple shooting of three women in vacant home

A St. Louis man has been charged with shooting three women, killing two of them, inside a vacant home in the city’s Fairground neighborhood on Sept. 17, police said Saturday.

Charles Anderson, 62, who lived in the 4000 block of North 25th Street, faces two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, and one count of first-degree assault.

The shooting took place at 1:30 a.m. at a house in the 2900 block of Kossuth Avenue.

Patrice Wimbley, 31, of the 4100 block of Pleasant, and Jamie Willard, 30, of the first block of Ocean Drive in Fenton, were killed. A 42-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Anderson has been in custody in Jennings for about two weeks on unrelated charges. Police did not state a motive for the shooting or why they were in the home.

