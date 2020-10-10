St. Louis man killed in rollover crash on Interstate 70 near Union Boulevard

A St. Louis man was killed Friday evening after losing control of his vehicle on Interstate 70 near Union Boulevard, St. Louis police said.

Jeremy Williams, 24, of the 4100 block of Shirley Avenue, was driving east on the interstate shortly after 6 p.m. when he started losing control and skidding sideways as he approached Semple Avenue. The vehicle then went off the road, struck a light pole, and rolled over, ejecting Williams.