St. Louis mayor cancels travel plans after positive COVID-19 test

First Lufthansa flight direct from Frankfurt lands at Lambert

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones (left) and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page talk before ceremonies at St. Louis Lambert International Airport to celebrate Lufthansa's direct flight between St. Louis and Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones canceled weekend travel plans, her office said Friday, after the mayor tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.

Jones tested positive Wednesday afternoon after attending events with regional leaders at her office and at the airport. On Thursday morning, Jones' office said she still planned to attend the U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting in Reno over the weekend as long as she tested negative before her departure — despite city and federal health agency recommendations to the contrary.

Both the city health department and U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines say those who have tested positive, regardless of symptoms and vaccination status, should isolate for at least five days. If an antigen test is positive on day five, the website says, the individual should isolate for a total of 10 days.

The CDC also says asymptomatic people should not travel until a full 10 days after the date of their positive test.

Nick Dunne, a spokesman for Jones, said Friday afternoon that the mayor was isolating at home.

Mark Schlinkmann of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

