St. Louis Municipal Court clears more than 2,700 warrants in nonviolent offenses

ST. LOUIS — More than 550 people with outstanding warrants for municipal offenses, like traffic violations, had those forgiven during the city's annual court amnesty event.

The St. Louis Municipal Courts on Aug. 26 canceled more than 2,700 bench warrants issued against people who have missed deadlines to pay their court fines, summonses or tickets.

The amnesty program is for nonviolent offenses, excluding DUIs and DWIs, in municipal court and eligible low-level felony and misdemeanor warrants in the circuit court.

A warrant being dismissed does not automatically mean cases are finished, but judges closed nearly 900 cases on the amnesty day.

City officials say clearing these cases allows the courts to focus on more serious crimes, in addition to benefitting residents.

“The city’s annual warrant reset days help remove barriers to housing and employment for St. Louis residents,” who might be flagged for having outstanding warrants, said Nicolle Barton, executive director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.

Though this year marked the city court's fifth year holding its own "warrant reset" day, it previously partnered with St. Louis County municipal courts and community organizations for more than 20 years on similar events.

During last year's program, city judges also slashed $100 from residents' fines if they showed proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The amnesty day isn't the only way cases have been cleared recently. St. Louis Municipal Courts Administrative Judge Newton McCoy dismissed 24,000 municipal cases on Aug. 4 to help reduce the backlog of more than 160,000 outstanding bench warrants.

Clearing outstanding warrants and court fines for nonviolent traffic and municipal offenses increased in the wake of the Ferguson unrest in 2014; city officials heard from residents overburdened by unaffordable court fines that led to warrants.

About two months after protests erupted in Ferguson, 65 St. Louis County courts agreed to participate in a municipal warrant reset program. In 2016, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled municipal courts must offer alternative sentences for people who are too poor to pay fines.

Critics of municipal courts accused area municipalities of practicing a revenue-generating scheme that unfairly burdened residents who could not afford the costs of the warrants for minor offenses.

Social justice law firm Arch City Defenders has filed several debtors’ prison lawsuits against municipalities for the practice including Ferguson, Florissant, St. Ann, Edmundson, Normandy and Jennings.

In July 2016 the firm settled with Jennings, which neighbors Ferguson, for $4.75 million in a case representing 2,000 people.