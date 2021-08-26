St. Louis parking fines could be forgiven as part of COVID-19 vaccine event

ST. LOUIS — People who get vaccinated against COVID-19 at a pop-up event Friday and Saturday may be forgiven up to $100 in outstanding city parking fines and fees.

St. Louis Treasurer Adam Layne announced this week his office would join the St. Louis Municipal and Circuit Courts in dropping some fines and fees for people who show proof of vaccination.

People who get the first in their two-shot sequence of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can eliminate up to $50 in outstanding fines and late penalties. They will get an additional $50 upon proof of the second dose, which can be submitted to the parking bureau at 229 N. 7th Street.

Individuals who receive their second dose in the series or the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be eligible for $100 in forgiveness.

People who got vaccinated at a City Hall event that offered inoculations, including a food truck festival last week, will also be eligible for the program, the treasurer's spokeswoman said.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Memorial Plaza, which is at the intersection of 15th and Market Streets.