St. Louis protest group gathers in solidarity with Memphis protesters

ST. LOUIS — The release of police body camera footage showing five now-fired Memphis police officers beating a Memphis motorist who died days later triggered rallies, protests and vigils throughout the country, including St. Louis.

Protest group, ExpectUs, gathered about 30 people outside of the city’s police headquarters on Friday in solidarity with Memphis protesters. They also directed attention to the people killed by police in St. Louis and local issues involving police reform.

“We thought they learned after George Floyd,” said one of the group’s leaders, the Rev. Daryl Gray, now a board member on the city’s civilian jail oversight board.

Some group leaders announced they refused to watch the video. Others who watched the body camera footage of the beating said officers stripped Nichols of his humanity ultimately before his death.

“Memphis police you had one job, and that was to protect and serve,” said group leader Angel Davy-Taylor. “Our boots are back on the ground.”

