St. Louis recorded its coldest wind chill since 2014 overnight Thursday

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis saw a wind chill of 32 degrees below zero overnight Thursday, the coldest wind chill recorded in the region since 2014.

Last night's low was just one degree shy of the 10th-coldest wind chill on record for the region, recorded in both 1963 and 2014, said National Weather Service forecaster Lydia Jaja. The region's coldest wind chill ever, 45 below, was recorded in 1985.

Last night's wind chill of 32 below was recorded at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The low temperature without factoring in wind chill hit 6 degrees below.

While Thursday night didn't mark the coldest wind chill St. Louis has ever seen, the frigid temperatures are fairly unusual this early in the winter season, according to NWS. The region has hit temperatures this cold in December only a few times since reliable records-keeping began in 1945.

In December 1989, a wind chill of 38 below zero was measured, and the record-setting low for December was 41 below in 1983.

Jaja said Friday would continue to see gusty winds up to 30 mph and said if people can, they should stay inside.

"I know people are going last minute holiday shopping, just be really careful on the roads," she said. "If you do have to go outside, bundle up in multiple layers, but don't get outside if you don't have to because you can get frostbite in less than 30 minutes in these conditions."

Friday's actual high temperatures will stay in the single digits, according to the NWS. Wind chills Friday night will be in the range of 15 to 30 degree below.

The region saw between 1 and 2 inches of snow Thursday, but was difficult for snowfall reporters to measure accumulation because gusty winds caused drifting, said St. Louis National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Beitscher.

Road crews made progress overnight in clearing major thoroughfares, said Becky Allmeroth, chief safety and operations officer for the Missouri Department of Transportation. She said many of the roads that were completely covered with snow were mostly clear by Friday morning.

“So, that is really a telltale sign of the efforts of the crews out there,” she said. “It was very, very bitterly cold overnight, so it is hard to make any progress on those routes that need chemical application because the salt just will not work at these low temperatures.”

Allermoth said while the frigid overnight temperatures created challenges for the plow drivers, she expects them to make significant progress Friday as the sun shines and the fully-staffed crews work to clear lesser traveled roads.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol on Wednesday responded to 124 stranded motorists and 66 crashes, including seven with injuries. There were no fatal crashes.

From 10 a.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Friday, the St. Louis Police Department responded to about 40 reported crashes, including seven with injuries. They also responded to 14 calls to assist motorists.

A spokeswoman noted they did not have data on which of those calls were specifically weather related.

The frigid temperatures also put a strain on the region's power grid. While numbers have fluctuated since the cold front rolled in, by 10 a.m. Friday there were about 1,600 people without power in St. Louis and St. Louis County, according to Ameren Missouri's outage map.

