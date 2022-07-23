St. Louis' scorching temperatures today fall short of historic record

ST. LOUIS — The city is baking under hazardous heat. But it's not quite hot enough to shatter records.

Today's forecasted high of 105 degrees, part of a wave of dangerously hot weather this weekend, falls short of the day's 108-degree record set in 1934, according to the National Weather Service.

Relief from the heat is expected Sunday afternoon, when meteorologists project a cold front will bring thunderstorms through the area.

In the meantime, the weather service recommended residents drink plenty of water, stay inside and check in on family and neighbors.

Residents can find information about cooling centers in the region by calling Greater United Way of St. Louis at 800-427-4626 or Cool Down St. Louis at 314-241-7668.