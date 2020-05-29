St. Louis to waive late fees if parking tickets paid by August

ST. LOUIS — City Treasurer Tishaura Jones said Friday that anyone with unpaid parking tickets can have late fees waived as long as a ticket is paid by Aug. 31.

Jones announced the waiving of fees in a statement that also reminded drivers that the city's parking enforcement will resume Monday.

The city suspended ticketing and collections on March 16 due to the pandemic.

“I want to help St. Louisans throughout the region to get out of debt,” Jones said. “And if you need additional help, we offer free 1-on-1 financial counseling and classes at the Office of Financial Empowerment.”

The city’s parking office has transitioned to a new system that allows payment plans for unpaid tickets and for drivers to challenge a ticket online.

The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.