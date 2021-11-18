A whole lot of shakin'? Quake rumbles through southern Missouri; no injuries reported

Updated at 8 a.m. Thursday with information from the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

WILLIAMSVILLE, Mo. — An estimated magnitude 4 earthquake rumbled through Williamsville in Wayne County around 9 p.m. Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The county is in the area of the New Madrid seismic zone near Poplar Bluff, one of the most seismically active regions east of the Rocky Mountains, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety said in a statement Wednesday evening that no injuries had been reported.

"Some reports of pictures being knocked off walls," the department posted to social media. "People have reported feeling the quake in Memphis, Springfield, St. Louis and Kansas City."

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 4 earthquake can cause minor damage.

The survey estimated the quake occurred at a depth of about 17 kilometers, about 10.5 miles, under ground.