A whole lot of shakin'? Quake rumbles through southern Missouri
A whole lot of shakin'? Quake rumbles through southern Missouri

WILLIAMSVILLE, Mo. — An estimated 4.0 magnitude earthquake rumbled the ground south of Williamsville in Wayne County around 9 p.m. Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The county is in the area of the New Madrid seismic zone, one of the most seismically active regions east of the Rocky Mountains, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake drew a fair share of attention on Twitter and other social media sites, as residents in southern Missouri and even within the St. Louis area reported feeling it.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 4 earthquake can cause moderate damage.

