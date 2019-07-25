JEFFERSON CITY — When it comes to professional sports team license plates, the St. Louis Cardinals are the clear-cut winners in Missouri.
But, after the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup last month, sales of their specialty license plates are heating up.
According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, there currently are 1,368 Cardinals license plates on vehicles in the state, far more than the 469 vehicles that have Kansas City Royals plates.
The Blues, though, have been climbing since their June 12 victory over the Boston Bruins.
As of July 3, there were 381 active Blues plates. But, the department says they are currently processing applications for 70 additional plates for the hockey team.
By contrast, the Kansas City Chiefs are at the bottom of the Missouri professional sports team license plate pecking order with just 210 registrations, according to the department.
The Blues plates don’t just show a fan’s allegiance to the team.
In order to get a plate, a driver must prove to the state that they have contributed $35 per year to the Blues 14 Fund, the team’s charitable organization.
The charity was created in 1998 to honor former Blues player Doug Wickenheiser, who died from a long battle with cancer in early 1999.
Wickenheiser wore No. 14.