'Ambulance strike teams' headed to Springfield, Mo., to assist hospitals

Amid an acute increase in coronavirus cases in the Springfield, Missouri, area, the state is sending "ambulance strike teams" and other resources to assist hospitals in that region.

The strike teams are expected to arrive Friday, and will include 10 advanced life support ambulances along with 20 medical professionals, two strike team leaders and a logistics specialist to help with transporting patients, according to a statement from Gov. Mike Parson's office.

Through a mutual aid request by Missouri's State Emergency Management Agency, the teams are being sent from Arkansas, and will remain for up to two weeks. Officials in Greene County, which includes Springfield, requested the additional resources on July 14.

A request has been submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for additional teams, if needed.

The state also is providing personnel and equipment to support a center for monoclonal antibody centralized infusion, which has been shown to reduce the risk of severe disease and hospitalization in some COVID-19 patients.