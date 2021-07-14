Amtrak to resume full service between Chicago and St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Amtrak passenger trains will resume full service between St. Louis and Chicago starting Monday.

Service on the route, along with others, had been cut in half during the pandemic.

With full service, there will be five daily round trips between Chicago and St. Louis. The trip to and from St. Louis includes stops in Normal and Springfield.

Twice-daily service on the Missouri River Runner train between St. Louis and Kansas City also is being restored Monday.

Also in Illinois, Amtrak is restoring two daily round trips between Chicago and Quincy and three daily round trip between Chicago and Carbondale.

Amtrak is requiring passengers to wear masks.

For more information, go to www.amtrak.com/midwest.