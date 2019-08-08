A customer took this video as Springfield police arrested an armed man in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on West Republic Road.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police in Springfield, Missouri, say they have arrested an armed man who showed up a Walmart store wearing body armor, sending panicked shoppers fleeing the store.
Springfield police posted on Facebook that "an armed individual" was arrested. No shots were fired.
At 4:10 p.m. SPD were dispatched to 3150 W. Republic Rd. to a Walmart Neighborhood Market. An armed white male in his twenties was detained by an armed off-duty fireman until officers arrived on scene and took the suspect into custody.
The Springfield News-Leader quoted Lt. Mike Lucas as saying that the man showed up Thursday afternoon wearing body armor and military-style clothing. He walked inside the Walmart carrying a "tactical rifle" and another gun. Lucas says the man had more than 100 rounds of ammunition.
Lucas says an off-duty firefighter held the suspect, a 20-year-old man, at gunpoint until police arrived.
He says: "His intent obviously was to cause chaos here, and he did that."
The incident happened five days after a mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart, left 22 people dead.
