Armed with new witnesses, prosecutors ask a Jackson County, Mo., judge to free Kevin Strickland

“The answer is an emphatic ‘no,’” Wixted said.

‘A single mistaken eyewitness’

The scientific understanding about eyewitness fallibility has evolved greatly in the last 40 years. But at the time, prosecutors took Strickland to trial, “armed with only a tainted identification and weak physical evidence,” current prosecutors say.

No physical evidence “definitively linked” Strickland to the killings, according to the new motion. None of his fingerprints were found at the crime scene. His conviction, prosecutors now say, was “based on a single mistaken eyewitness identification.”

At trial, prosecutors honed in on other evidence: sarcastic and threatening statements Strickland allegedly made to detectives; his acknowledgment that he gave Bell shotgun shells sometime before the shooting; the discovery of one of his fingerprints on the rear view mirror of Bell’s car. Strickland, however, never denied knowing Bell, who was his neighbor, and testified he drove the car before.

Prosecutors also did not offer a motive for the murders, but told jurors to infer the shooters “went over there to take over a dope house.” They did not show that Strickland was “involved in drugs or had any reason to go to the home at all,” according to the motion.