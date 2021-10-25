At daybreak, survey teams begin inspecting tornado damage in bistate region

Daybreak on Monday should bring a clearer picture about what damage tornadoes caused Sunday night in the bistate region.
Survey teams from the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring will be dispatched to the areas presumed hardest hit: Near Fredericktown, Missouri; and Chester in Randolph County, Illinois, and St. Mary, Missouri, in Ste. Genevieve County.
Two survey teams are on their way to survey the damage across portions of southeastern Missouri and southwest Illinois from last night's thunderstorms. We will be posting additional updates on these surveys throughout the day. #stlwx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/2yUGShxaGD— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) October 25, 2021
Authorities have not reported a single fatality or severe injury in the storms that downed buildings, trees and power lines starting about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Weather Service’s survey teams will examine the destruction and look for telltale signs on land and trees to help classify the strength of the winds and put a label, or intensity scale, to it.
Based on early reports and the radar, the Weather Service said it believes there were at least two tornadoes. But it’s too early to know how long each was on the ground or how wide the path of each tornado was.
“If we end up coming out of this event, that there weren’t any injuries, that will very fortunate,” said Alex Elmore, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring.
Fredericktown R-1 Schools called off classes for Monday due to “communitywide power outages and damages incurred by families” in the storm. “We wish our community the best as we unite and support each other during this difficult time that has impacted so many,” the district said in a Facebook post about 5:30 a.m. Monday.
Fredericktown, a city of about 4,000 in Madison County, Missouri, is about 85 miles south of St. Louis.
The Post-Dispatch on Sunday night documented some of the destruction, talking with residents whose homes were destroyed. Joe Newland emerged from his house off Highway OO to find windows missing, holes in the ceiling and everything soaked. “It was all new inside,” he said. “And now it’s gone.”
From St. Mary, the storm crossed the Mississippi River to Chester, Illinois. Chester fire Chief Marty Bert said the main damage in town was confined to power lines and downed trees, estimating roughly a third of the town was without power as of 1 a.m.
The storms had moved out of the St. Louis region by about midnight Sunday, Elmore said. The weather forecast for Monday calls for a dreary fall day, cloudy, a little windy and with highs in the 50s.
At 6 a.m. Monday, Ameren was reporting about 2,000 Missouri customers without power and 2,100 in Illinois. At the peak of outages, Ameren on Sunday night reported 30,200 customers without power in Illinois and 2,300 across Missouri, mostly due to the widespread storms.
Tina Lowry barely made it to her closet as the tornado ripped her living room off the rest of the house in St. Mary, Missouri.