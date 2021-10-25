At daybreak, survey teams begin inspecting tornado damage in bistate region

Daybreak on Monday should bring a clearer picture about what damage tornadoes caused Sunday night in the bistate region.

Survey teams from the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring will be dispatched to the areas presumed hardest hit: Near Fredericktown, Missouri; and Chester in Randolph County, Illinois, and St. Mary, Missouri, in Ste. Genevieve County.

Authorities have not reported a single fatality or severe injury in the storms that downed buildings, trees and power lines starting about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Weather Service’s survey teams will examine the destruction and look for telltale signs on land and trees to help classify the strength of the winds and put a label, or intensity scale, to it.

Based on early reports and the radar, the Weather Service said it believes there were at least two tornadoes. But it’s too early to know how long each was on the ground or how wide the path of each tornado was.

“If we end up coming out of this event, that there weren’t any injuries, that will very fortunate,” said Alex Elmore, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring.

