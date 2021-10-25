At daybreak, survey teams inspecting tornado damage in bistate region

Willis credits the weather forecasters with getting the word out two days ahead as well as residents heeding warnings.

The weather service’s survey teams will examine the destruction and look for telltale signs on land and trees to help classify the strength of the winds and put a label, or intensity scale, to the storm.

Based on early reports and the radar, Weather Service meteorologists believe there were at least two tornadoes. But it’s too early to know how long each was on the ground or how wide the path of each tornado was.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If we end up coming out of this event, that there weren’t any injuries, that will (be) very fortunate,” said Alex Elmore, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring.

Fredericktown schools called off classes for Monday due to “communitywide power outages and damages incurred by families” in the storm.

“We wish our community the best as we unite and support each other during this difficult time that has impacted so many,” the school district said in a Facebook post about 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Fredericktown, a city of about 4,000 in Madison County, Missouri, is about 85 miles south of St. Louis.