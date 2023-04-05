BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. — At least five people died early Wednesday after a tornado touched down near two southeastern Missouri towns.

The tornado ripped through Bollinger County, Missouri, near the small towns of Glenallen and Marble Hill, about 110 miles south of St. Louis, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Teams of first responders continued to comb through destroyed homes and businesses for more victims Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple injuries were also reported after the tornado, but the full extent of deaths and property damage was not known Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol troopers are assisting with search and rescue efforts, according to an agency Facebook post. An aerial post from the highway patrol showed heavy damage to homes and trees in the largely rural area.

Eric Pendergrass, who runs a funeral home in Marble Hill, said the tornado hit Glenallen around 3:30 a.m. He followed the fire trucks right after the weather calmed.

“You couldn’t get through the town,” he said. “It was complete devastation. Trees are ripped out of the ground. Houses demolished. Vehicles thrown.”

Pendergrass said four of the fatalities were from one family that lived in the area of a mobile home on Route 34, a main road through the tiny town.

National Weather Service meteorologist Justin Gibbs said the tornado touched down just west of Glenallen. His office believes the tornado was on the ground for about 10 or 15 minutes and noted the damage was significant, but persisting severe weather kept NWS employees from going out to assess the damage.

"That is the only confirmed tornado that we've got," Gibbs said of the damage near Glenallen. "We had a really strong rotation in Carter and Ripley counties before, and in Wayne County before, from this same storm. But we haven't confirmed any damage directly with that tornado yet. The really significant stuff looks like it's pretty well confined to Bollinger County."

Gibbs said the area remains under a tornado watch until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The Herculaneum Fire Department announced that an Urban Search and Rescue Team assembled in Festus and planned to help in the cleanup and rescue efforts. The team is a natural disaster task force organized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Tornado warnings were issued throughout Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri and parts of Texas as low pressure and strong winds filed strong storms.

The storm comes just a few days after severe storms and multiple tornados ripped through a wide swath of the U.S. race, killing at least 32 people, according to the Associated Press.

A spokesperson for St. Louis County police confirmed around 10 a.m. that the department had not received any calls related to the storm, such as reports of damage or stranded motorists.

St. Louis police received a report just before 11 a.m. of a building struck by lightning in the 3700 block of Connecticut Street. Some bricks were damaged and the St. Louis Fire Department responded, according to a police spokesperson.

The storm was expected to then move east and south of the city, said St. Louis National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Beitscher.

"However, we are still monitoring a line of strong to marginally severe thunderstorms. Strong winds, hail of one inch in diameter, maybe a little bit larger than that, are possible with the strongest of these storms," he said.

While the threat of tornados in the St. Louis region remained low, Beitscher said there is still a possibility. With storms like this, he said, the main focus is damaging winds and tornados.

A cold front pushing east from Kansas City across the state was helping the storms move along overnight, and Beitscher noted St. Louis was almost 20 degrees warmer than Jefferson City just before 9:30 a.m.

He said his center hasn't received many reports of hail, but did note Jefferson City reported one-inch hail Wednesday morning.

As for Thursday, he said St. Louisans should expect cooler and drier conditions.

"So the humidity in the lower levels of the atmosphere is still relatively high, so we're getting these clouds that are filling in behind the cold front," he said. "Pretty much all of eastern and central Missouri are under cloud cover."

Jesse Bogan of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.