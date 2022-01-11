Biden issues disaster declaration for Missouri after storms

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has approved Missouri’s request for a federal disaster declaration for deadly tornadoes and strong winds that hit last month.

The designation allows seven southern Missouri counties to access federal assistance repairing damaged buildings and other infrastructure, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced in a news release Tuesday.

Gov. Mike Parson requested the help last month for Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Pemiscot, Reynolds and Wayne counties.

State and local officials estimated that federal assistance could be available for more than $27 million in public infrastructure repairs and emergency response expenses, according to Parson’s office.

The Dec. 10 tornado killed at least two people in Missouri. The same storm system also generated tornadoes that killed dozens of people in four other states with the worst damage in Kentucky.