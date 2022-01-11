 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden issues disaster declaration for Missouri after storms
0 comments

Biden issues disaster declaration for Missouri after storms

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Biden to back Senate rule change to pass voting rights bill

President Joe Biden salutes as he boards Air Force One, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is en route to Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has approved Missouri’s request for a federal disaster declaration for deadly tornadoes and strong winds that hit last month.

The designation allows seven southern Missouri counties to access federal assistance repairing damaged buildings and other infrastructure, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced in a news release Tuesday.

Gov. Mike Parson requested the help last month for Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Pemiscot, Reynolds and Wayne counties.

State and local officials estimated that federal assistance could be available for more than $27 million in public infrastructure repairs and emergency response expenses, according to Parson’s office.

The Dec. 10 tornado killed at least two people in Missouri. The same storm system also generated tornadoes that killed dozens of people in four other states with the worst damage in Kentucky.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Belleville Fire Chief J.P. Penet gives update on fatal fire

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News