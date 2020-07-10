Body found in Kansas City believed to be missing 3-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities believe they have found the body of a 3-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday morning from her Kansas City, Kansas, home.
Investigators are “pretty sure” the body found Friday afternoon is Olivia Jansen’s, said Officer Tom Tomasic, a police spokesman. The body was found about 5:45 p.m. Friday about nine blocks from her home, from which her father had reported her missing.
Police had said that, because of Olivia’s age and the distance from home where her body was found, she had been taken from her home. Tomasic said they have had “several stories throughout the day” and “none of them made sense.”
The child’s father told investigators he saw her around 11 p.m. Thursday when he went to sleep, Officer Dustin Dierenfeldt said. He said he awoke Friday morning to find her gone and a door opened to the outside.
An Amber Alert was issued that said that although there was no known suspect of suspect vehicle, “Due to her age and a search of the area, investigators believe that she was taken from the location.”
Investigators had searched the area around the child’s home all day Friday with all-terrain vehicles, drones, and K-9 teams.
Police said the girl’s father was cooperating with the investigation.
