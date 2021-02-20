Botched 911 call leads to Kansas City-area mother’s death, according to lawsuit

KCFD: What address did they give you Brittney?

7347 Belinder

PVP: And what was the?

KCFD: We have a child caller on the phone it sounds like might be, his mom’s passed out.

So, we don’t know if she’s like passed out or deceased.

Husband is supposed to be Joel

Family praises first responders, horrified with 911

“Getting them there, that’s it that’s it! Once they were notified, they were there in a short amount of time,” Frank McClelland said.

McClelland began questioning the timeline of when help arrived almost immediately. Doctors wanted to know how long Cathryn was without oxygen. McClelland says listening to the call was crushing.

“When I listened to the call, I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. My son had called and within a short amount of time. He provided information to get help to his mother,” McClelland said, ”He was doing everything he could to convince them. He was calm he was articulate. I’ve told him since that time. He’s my hero.”