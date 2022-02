JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Byrnes Mill man died in a single-vehicle crash in the northern part of the county on Tuesday night.

Kenneth R. Downey, 61, died when his vehicle drove off the left side of the road and struck a tree near Franks Road and Sandy Bluff Drive in Byrnes Mill, a Missouri Highway Patrol report said.

The crash happened about 7:10 p.m. Tuesday; Downey was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol's report said.