Casualties of war: The weight of many is felt through the sacrifice of one soldier from Missouri

Mandy was notified when she was with her parents in southeast Missouri.

“She was hysterical,” said her mother, Joyce.

Davis had just been on leave with her and Brayden for two weeks.

“She was very, very depressed for a long time,” Joyce said. “She knew how to function, but she didn’t know how to make decisions. She was very unsure of herself. She wasn’t sure how she was going to live life without him, even though she had the baby. She moved on, but she never got over losing him. There was always a voice there.”

Heroes Way eventually contacted the widow about putting up a sign on I-55.

“The signs are there to remind the community of the sacrifice somebody made,” said Ross Gartman, president of the nonprofit organization. “It’s not just the sacrifice of Davis, but the sacrifice of his family. Soldiers’ families, there’s stuff they will never be able to get back once a soldier is killed. My dad taught me how to throw a football. To shoot a bow. My dad gave me direction when I needed guidance growing up.”

The group has put up about 60 signs statewide, with more in the queue. They started in southeast Missouri, worked up from there, toward St. Louis and beyond.