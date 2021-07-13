Closure planned for westbound I-44 near I-270 in South County, weather permitting

A small section of westbound Interstate 44 in southwest St. Louis County is scheduled to close this weekend so construction crews can replace a bridge girder that was damaged by an oversize truck last year.

The closure will affect I-44 at the interchange with Interstate 270, and will begin by 8:30 p.m. Friday, weather permitting, the Missouri Department of Transportation said. A detour route will be marked.

The girder that supports the I-270 lanes that cross over I-44 will be removed this weekend, and then replaced during a similar closure scheduled for the same time period the following weekend, according to MoDOT.

Drivers in that area should be prepared for slowdowns to begin on Thursday: Just after 9 a.m., the deceleration lane used by drivers exiting northbound I-270 for westbound I-44 will close, although the exit will remain open until Friday night, when the full closure begins, MoDOT said.

Most lanes of westbound I-44 will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, although one lane will remain closed through the end of the year for the Meramec River Bridge project.