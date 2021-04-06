Conservation officials urge Missourians to stop planting Callery, or Bradford, pear trees

Jessie Ballard, a naturalist with the Missouri Department of Conservation, said Bradford pears originated in China and arrived in the U.S. in the early 1900s because people wanted a pear tree to cross with Missouri’s native or European pear trees and improve disease resistance.

“They thought at first they’re going to be self-sterile, and they won’t have to worry about them spreading into our native environment,” Ballard said. “Unfortunately, with other cultivars that were being established, it allowed them to cross-pollinate and continue to thrive into our natives. A lot of people, especially around this time of year, want to know more about them and why we’re encouraging people not to plant them.”

Ballard said although Bradford pears are beautiful and fast-growing, the invasive species can form dense thickets and outcompete the state’s native trees. Because it leafs out before other native trees, it can also shade out spring wildflowers in forested settings. It is also structurally weak, making the limbs prone to breaking from wind, ice and snow.