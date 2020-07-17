Coronavirus hospitalizations continue to rise around St. Louis, as young people account for more cases

Troubling coronavirus trends continued for the St. Louis region on Friday, with local hospitalizations linked to the disease still spiking toward earlier levels and young people continuing to account for a greater share of infections.
“We’re seeing numbers that take us back in time to early June and even May, when the virus was spreading at a really rapid rate,” said Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, at a Friday press briefing. “We know that we can’t sustain this type of growth in our cases and our hospitalizations without having some negative effects.”
The local rolling seven-day average for virus-related hospitalizations has climbed to 34 new admissions per day — up from an average of 19 just two weeks ago.
Young people are contributing to spikes in cases across the region. For example, in Monroe County, officials reported a substantial rise in cases in recent weeks, and half of those new cases are people aged 20-30.
And in St. Louis, more than 60% of the new cases reported Thursday by city health officials involved people in their 20s and early 30s, Mayor Lyda Krewson said Friday.
“This is a real shift,” said Krewson, who noted the change is consistent with national trends. “One of the things we are looking at is, ‘Where is this occurring?’”
She said city representatives will be out this weekend to monitor bars where there are concerns about potential failure to comply with proper social distancing or mask-wearing requirements.
These maps and charts show the spread of COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.