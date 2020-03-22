You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 case confirmed at Whiteman Air Force base
126th Air Refueling Wing

Staff Sgt. Jameson Liggett, prepares to refuel a B2 Stealth Bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base at 29,000-feet during a training flight on Monday, Nov. 25, 2013 somewhere over eastern Kansas. Liggett is a bomb operation aboard a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker, with the 126th Air Refueling Wing, an Illinois Air National Guard unit out of Scott Air Force Base. Photo by Huy Mach, hmach@post-dispatch.com

 Huy Mach

KNOB NOSTER — Military officials on Sunday confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at Whiteman Air Force Base in western Missouri.

The positive case, identified Saturday, is the first on the U.S. Air Force base. The person who tested positive is an adult, non-military member, officials said.

“Team Whiteman will continue to practice social distancing and taking precautions to halt the spread of the virus,” Col. Jeffrey Schreiner, 509th Bomb Wing commander, said in a statement. “The health and safety of our airmen and their families is paramount — and a direct requirement for enabling our vital strategic missions. How you carry yourself in the coming days and weeks impacts national security. Take this seriously for the sake of the mission, the nation, and our local communities.”

The case at Whiteman is the second COVID-19 case on a military base in Missouri. A U.S. Army soldier at Fort Leonard Wood tested positive for COVID-19, Army officials said Saturday.

