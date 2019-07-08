EAST ST. LOUIS — The eastbound exit ramp from Interstate 55/64 to southbound Illinois Route 3 will be closed beginning next week in order to allow crews to make “critical” repairs, the Illinois Department of Transportation said Monday.
The ramp will close for two weeks, starting early Monday, July 15. Traffic will be detoured to Barack Obama Avenue as repairs are made.
To facilitate the movement of traffic into the Metro East, two lanes will be closed on the Poplar Street Bridge, affecting St. Louis roads. The Marion Street entrance ramp to I-55 northbound and the right lane of I-55 northbound approaching the Poplar Street Bridge will be closed.
Three lanes of interstate traffic will be maintained across the Poplar Street Bridge and through the Route 3 and Tudor Avenue ramp areas.
With extensive delays expected during weekday evening rush hours, motorists are urged to consider alternative routes, including the I-70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, or alternative transportation, including carpooling and public transportation.
Keeley & Sons Inc., of East St. Louis, is the contractor on the project.