Daily virus counts drop in Missouri after state changes reporting system
Daily virus counts drop in Missouri after state changes reporting system

COVID-19 testing brisk in St. Louis

Maria Olivos, a volunteer for Affinia Healthcare, checks in motorists seeking testing on Friday, July 17, 2020, at a combined walk-up and drive- thru testing location at the health system's South Broadway office. Cars lined up for several blocks to get free testing with no appointment necessary, prompting about 130 individual tests administered before afternoon. "We're always busy here," said Michelle Radomski, Asst. Vice President of Heath Center Operations. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Missouri announced on Monday morning 475 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, much less than recent daily caseloads that have exceeded 1,000 new cases 16 times in the last three weeks.

The state also reported four new deaths linked to the virus. So far, it has counted at least 1,307 such fatalities since the pandemic began, among 58,927 known infections.

It was unclear whether Monday's reduced total was a temporary result of a new Missouri process for data reporting, introduced Friday, when state officials said electronic reporting would replace potentially "inaccurate" paper methods. The state then didn't update data on Saturday and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said that the transition to the new system had run into technical problems.

Chris Prener, a St. Louis University sociologist who closely monitors statewide and regional trends for the virus, said on Monday he was worried about an "artificial undercount."

"There are 2 possibilities here that I can think of," Prener wrote on Twitter. "The best case (but still unacceptable) scenario is that they stood up their new reporting system without first ensuring that they could do so with uninterrupted public updates, and are now scrambling to connect these platforms...

"The worst case scenario is that the new data reporting system is not working correctly, and that is why they cannot provide updates about case counts, mortality, and testing."

Concerned about COVID-19?

