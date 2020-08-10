Daily virus counts drop in Missouri after state changes reporting system

Missouri announced on Monday morning 475 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, much less than recent daily caseloads that have exceeded 1,000 new cases 16 times in the last three weeks.

The state also reported four new deaths linked to the virus. So far, it has counted at least 1,307 such fatalities since the pandemic began, among 58,927 known infections.

It was unclear whether Monday's reduced total was a temporary result of a new Missouri process for data reporting, introduced Friday, when state officials said electronic reporting would replace potentially "inaccurate" paper methods. The state then didn't update data on Saturday and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said that the transition to the new system had run into technical problems.

Chris Prener, a St. Louis University sociologist who closely monitors statewide and regional trends for the virus, said on Monday he was worried about an "artificial undercount."

"There are 2 possibilities here that I can think of," Prener wrote on Twitter. "The best case (but still unacceptable) scenario is that they stood up their new reporting system without first ensuring that they could do so with uninterrupted public updates, and are now scrambling to connect these platforms...