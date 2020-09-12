Daisy Coleman’s family opens up about her legacy, remembers her as a warrior

Daisy survived the initial wave of despair and depression. She died by suicide 7 years later.

Survivors face a higher risk of suicide. It’s something Daisy herself gave talks about through her organization, Safe Bae.

The organization posted about Daisy’s death:

As advocates we know survivors of sexual assault are 10 times more likely to attempt suicide than those who haven’t experienced sexual assault, and that is why we will keep dedicating ourselves to this work in her legacy. There’s no question that she would want that.

Daisy’s obituary pointed out Daisy gave talks on what often happens next to survivors.

They often battle drug addition, deal with PTSD, face harassment and survivors are more likely to commit suicide.

“Recovery for a survivor is never going to be easy. There’s no road map to it. There’s going to be dark days no matter what,” Charlie Coleman said.

Daisy was working on a new documentary called “Saving Daisy” at the time of her death.

The film explores new therapies Daisy was trying to help her cope with traumas she had endured in her life.