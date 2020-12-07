Daisy Coleman’s mom grieved for 4 months. Then, like her daughter, she died by suicide

“So she jumped on the call and talked to all the kids, and the thing she texted me was how beautiful that was to just be able to see it herself,” said Norris.

“She just said thank you for giving me that, and I love you. And that was her last text.”

That night, SafeBAE posted about the death on both Facebook and Instagram:

“We are in shock and disbelief to share with our SafeBAE family, that we lost Melinda Coleman to suicide this evening. The bottomless grief of losing her husband, Tristan, and Daisy was more than she could face on most days.”

Coleman’s 19-year-old son Tristan died in June 2018 while he was driving back to Missouri after helping Daisy move to Colorado. It was a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in western Kansas. His mother was a passenger.

Melinda Coleman was a gifted veterinarian, devoted mother and wife and talented body builder, the SafeBAE statement said.

“More than anything, she loved and believed in her children,” SafeBAE said. “It is no accident that she created some of the most gifted, passionate, and resilient children. Our hearts are forever with Logan & Charlie.”