Despite pandemic, Hogrock motorcycle rally expected to draw 10,000 to Cave-In-Rock, Illinois

CAVE-IN-ROCK, Ill. — The COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe has canceled countless events, but the annual summer Hogrock motorcycle rally in Cave-In-Rock, Illinois, is carrying on.
About 10,000 people from multiple states are expected to travel into rural Hardin County this weekend for the four-day festival that runs through Sunday.
The attendance estimate comes from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, which issued a news advisory Thursday warning motorists who regularly use the Cave-In-Rock Ferry to travel between Illinois and Kentucky to anticipate possible delays because of increased traffic. Cave-In-Rock is on the Illinois side of the Ohio River, just across from Kentucky.
The owner of Hogrock Ranch & Campground did not return a call to The Southern seeking comment. The campground, which shares a name with the event, hosts the legendary Hogrock motorcycle rallies — billed the "hottest little party in the Midwest" — twice annually, in the summer and fall.
According to an event flier for the weekend, entertainment includes seven bands, an erotic hypnotist, fire performer, a mechanical bull, wet T-shirt contest and topless school bus rides.
Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Reopen Illinois plan, developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened campgrounds and allowed for gatherings of up to 10 people.
Cathy Blazosky, of nearby Rosiclare, also in Hardin County, said the Hogrock event isn't ordinary camping. She said that it’s “absolutely outrageous” that the campground is having the event, and that county officials aren’t doing anything to try to stop it. Blazosky said she never has attended and has no interest in going. But she also doesn’t mind that it takes place — outside of a pandemic, that is.
County officials, she said, have “just turned a blind eye to it.”
Because the Hogrock motorcycle rally is taking place on a private campground, which is allowed to be open under Phase 3, Hardin County State’s Attorney Daniel Cockrum said the event falls into a legal gray area. Therefore, he said, the county did not seek to prevent it, but is encouraging participants to do their part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 into the surrounding area.
“Whenever you come to camp there, you are also entitled to listen to bands that play or partake in other events that may occur there,” he said. “However, it’s not like going to a concert where it’s absolutely a mass gathering — where everyone comes in together into one place, you stay in that one place and you leave. This is people who technically come to camp, and whether they participate in any of the other events there is their own decision.”
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office directed all questions to the state’s attorney. But Cockrum said the sheriff told him that places where lines are expected to form are marked every 6 feet to encourage distancing. Also, participants are required to have their temperatures taken before they enter the campground.
Cockrum said the crowd estimate of 10,000 is based on what organizers have said that past similar events have drawn. The pandemic could affect attendance, he said, but that’s an unknown at this point.
“It could be a year where everybody decides to follow our social distancing guidelines, and the numbers are way down,” he said. “Or, we could end up seeing things like in other states that have reopened, where people just pretend like this (pandemic) never happened and it’s the biggest gathering we’ve ever had. We’re hoping against that, but at this point we don’t have a lot of legal power to stop it."
To date, Hardin County has only reported one case of COVID-19, and that individual has recovered, according to the Southern Seven Health Department, whose jurisdiction includes Hardin County. Though, two other counties under the health department’s umbrellas are experiencing among the state’s highest COVID-19 rates because of outbreaks in nursing homes in Union County and the jail in Pulaski County. In Union County, 15 people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.
Health department spokeswoman Shawnna Rhine said the event organizer did not consult Southern Seven. Because it is taking place on private property, she said Southern Seven contacted the Hardin County State’s Attorney’s Office about it.
“For more information on the opinion of the state’s attorney, I recommend you contact him,” she said in an emailed reply.
Rhine said the agency has been “encouraging people of that area to continue to follow the COVID-19 safety guidance provided by the governor’s office and IDPH, just as we have been since the start of the pandemic.” As with any public gathering, Rhine said, participants are encouraged to wear a mask, maintain distance from others, wash their hands frequently and stay home if they don’t feel well.
Melaney Arnold, a spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Public Health, said she didn’t have enough information to say whether the Hogrock motorcycle rally conformed to the state’s social distancing rules in Phase 3, which all of Illinois entered on June 1. Campgrounds were allowed to reopen, she said, but people partaking in outdoor activities are still encouraged to socially distance and follow other health guidelines.
“We certainly urge people to use common sense,” she said. “There is personal responsibility to not only protect yourself but also others around you.”
Blazosky, who shares a home with her 90-year-old mother, said Hardin County has kept its case numbers low in part because neighbors have looked out for one another and heeded the warnings of health officials. But she’s concerned this event could seed the virus here and wreak havoc on people such as her 90-year-old mother, who shares her home.
“We only have one hospital in this county,” she said. “If it spreads, we would be overwhelmed. It would be a death sentence for people who don’t deserve it.”
