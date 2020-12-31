 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donations coming in to rebuild Missouri mosque that burned
0 comments

Donations coming in to rebuild Missouri mosque that burned

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Donations coming in to rebuild Missouri mosque that burned

In this photo provided by Gregg Sweeten of McDonald County Emergency Management, firefighters from Noel, Pineville, Anderson, and Southwest City fire departments battle a blaze that destroyed a grocery store and a mosque that were gathering spots for immigrants, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Noel, Mo. (Gregg Sweeten/McDonald County Emergency Management via AP)

 Gregg Sweeten

NOEL, Mo. — Donations have topped $40,000 to help rebuild a Missouri mosque destroyed by fire this week.

The Islamic Society of Joplin launched a social media fundraiser Tuesday, a day after a fire in Noel, Missouri, destroyed the African Grocery Store and the mosque next door, the Joplin Globe reported. Both the store and the mosque were gathering places for refugees.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

The fundraiser is a combined effort of the Islamic Society of Joplin, the Muslim community in Noel and the Bentonville Islamic Center in Arkansas. The fundraising goal is $100,000.

The mosque and the store, which sold a range of products from Africa and the Middle East, were gathering spots in Noel. The town of 1,800 in the far southwest corner of Missouri has a large immigrant population including Pacific Islanders, Sudanese, Somalis and refugees from Myanmar. Most were drawn to Noel by jobs at a Tyson Foods chicken processing plant.

Dr. Navid Zaidi, a board member of the Islamic Society of Joplin, said it was “a great loss.”

“We’d like to get them back on their feet and get the mosque going again as soon as we can,” Zaidi said. “We will stand together during this difficult time for them.”

The incident hits close to home for the Islamic Society of Joplin, whose own mosque burned to the ground in 2012. Joplin resident Jedediah Stout pleaded guilty to arson and was sentenced to prison in 2016.

A new mosque was rebuilt in Joplin in 2014.

WANT TO GIVE?

Donations can be made online through the Islamic Society of Joplin’s Facebook page or by mail to the Islamic Society of Joplin, P.O. Box 3164, Joplin, MO 64803; or to Commerce Bank, 211 Main St., Joplin, MO 64801. Checks can be made payable to the Islamic Society of Joplin. All donations are tax deductible.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Nation

Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline

An explosion shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, shattering windows, damaging buildings and wounding three people. Authorities said they believed the blast was intentional. The FBI is leading the investigation.

Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Nation

Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline

An explosion shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, shattering windows, damaging buildings and wounding three people. Authorities said they believed the blast was intentional. The FBI is leading the investigation.

Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Nation

Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline

An explosion shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, shattering windows, damaging buildings and wounding three people. Authorities said they believed the blast was intentional. The FBI is leading the investigation.

Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Nation

Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline

An explosion shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, shattering windows, damaging buildings and wounding three people. Authorities said they believed the blast was intentional. The FBI is leading the investigation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports