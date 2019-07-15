EAST ST. LOUIS — The eastbound exit ramp from Interstate 55/64 to southbound Illinois Route 3 will be closed for two weeks beginning today in order to allow crews to make repairs.
Traffic will be detoured to Barack Obama Avenue as repairs are made, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.
To facilitate the movement of traffic into the Metro East, two lanes will be closed on the Poplar Street Bridge, affecting St. Louis roads. The Marion Street entrance ramp to I-55 northbound and the right lane of I-55 northbound approaching the Poplar Street Bridge will be closed.
Three lanes of interstate traffic will be maintained across the Poplar Street Bridge and through the Route 3 and Tudor Avenue ramp areas.
With extensive delays expected during weekday evening rush hours, motorists are urged to consider alternative routes, including the I-70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, or alternative transportation, including carpooling and public transportation.
Keeley & Sons Inc., of East St. Louis, is the contractor on the project.
Originally posted July 8.