EPA documents show dicamba damage worse than previously thought

“It is difficult for me to believe somehow that after four bites at the apple, everything is going to be good for the next five years,” said Andrew Thostenson, pesticide program specialist for North Dakota State University Extension. “That's just my concern based on what we've observed to date.”

A Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting review of the EPA documents released as part of its decision found:

• Nearly 5,600 farmers reported dicamba damage to Bayer and BASF, makers of dicamba, from 2017-2019, and the EPA estimates this could be as much as a 25-fold underreporting of incidents.

• A USDA report found that 65,000 soybean fields (4% of all soybean farms) across 4.1 million acres were damaged in 2018 alone. This is the largest estimated total of damage yet reported. A 2017 report from University of Missouri weed scientist Kevin Bradley estimated damage that year at 3.6 million acres.