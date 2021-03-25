Feds, others pull 1,500-pound anhydrous ammonia tank from Missouri River at Jeff City

JEFFERSON CITY — You’d hate to cast a line and get hooked on a 1,500-pound tank of anhydrous ammonia.

But that’s what was bobbing on the surface of the Missouri River near the state Capitol last week.

Because authorities consider such floating tanks “dangerous,” the state Department of Natural Resources requested the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s help removing the tank of anhydrous ammonia, a colorless gas that in agriculture is used for fertilizer.

According to a news release, river conditions were at flood stage on Friday, so the federal and state team planned to pull the tank from the water on Saturday.

On Friday, meanwhile, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jefferson City Fire Department’s Boat Division secured the tank in the river and didn’t find any leaks, the release said.

“Working with MoDNR, we determined it was best to secure the tank overnight and wait for safer river conditions on Saturday,” said Joe Davis, the EPA’s on-scene coordinator.

The team was able to tow the tank, which included wheeled chassis, back to land on Saturday.