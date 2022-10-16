Freezing temperatures expected Monday night in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch for the St. Louis region Sunday morning, with temperatures expected to drop across the Midwest.

The agency said temperatures may dip as low as 22 degrees Monday night, less than a month after St. Louis baked in 97-degree heat.

The cold temperatures may harm crops and vegetation, and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, the agency warned. The weather service advised residents to cover outdoor plants, or move them indoors.

The freeze watch will take effect Monday at 9 p.m., and is expected to last until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. It applies to parts of Missouri, Kansas and Illinois.