 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story

Freezing temperatures expected Monday night in St. Louis

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch for the St. Louis region Sunday morning, with temperatures expected to drop across the Midwest.

The agency said temperatures may dip as low as 22 degrees Monday night, less than a month after St. Louis baked in 97-degree heat.

The cold temperatures may harm crops and vegetation, and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, the agency warned. The weather service advised residents to cover outdoor plants, or move them indoors.

The freeze watch will take effect Monday at 9 p.m., and is expected to last until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. It applies to parts of Missouri, Kansas and Illinois.

The weather is changing and so are the leaves. Here is one last look at fall in St. Louis-or what's left of it. Video by Chris Drury/Post-Dispatch
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News